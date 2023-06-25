Several Blizzard games were impacted by a distributed denial of service attack on Sunday, with Diablo IV players complaining that they haven’t been able to log into the game for over six hours.

In a notice posted on the Battle.net launcher, the company assured it was working to mitigate the attack.

“We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue,” it stated.

The notice was visible in Blizzard’s game launcher application until around 11:30.

It has since been removed, but an alert is still displayed under Diablo IV’s launcher page, warning players they may have to wait awhile before they can play.

“We’re seeing some unusually long queue times for Diablo IV,” the alert states.

“We are working on this, and we appreciate your patience as we work to get everyone into Sanctuary. Please follow @BlizzardCSEU_EN on Twitter for further updates.”

The European Blizzard customer support Twitter page the notice pointed to hasn’t posted an update in four hours.

“[#D4] We are investigating the login issues affecting Diablo IV and working to resolve these as soon as possible. Players may experience queues while we work on the issue,” its last update states.

However, Diablo global community development director Adam Fletcher said on Twitter at 11:33 that the login issues plaguing Diablo IV and Diablo Immortal should be resolved.

“EU/KR/Oceania may have some queues initially but they will start to decrease as things begin to spin back up,” said Fletcher.

Attempts to log in from South Africa resulted in a continuously looping loading screen that says: “Queued for game — start game pending”.

Some local players are reporting that they have been able to get into the game, but are experiencing high levels of latency and rubber-banding making the game virtually unplayable.

Downdetector shows that a significant number of players have been reporting a Blizzard Battle.net outage since around 08:00 this morning.

However, several players on the Battle.net forums said they have been unable to log in for the past 6–8 hours.

Fletcher also posted on Twitter at 05:39 this morning that there were login problems in Diablo IV.

Update — 13:10: After queuing for about an hour, we got into the game at around 12:30 South African time. Latency spiked during the World Boss Event at 13:00 (Ashava, The Pestilent) but normalized during the fight.

