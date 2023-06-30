Nvidia RTX 4060 South African prices revealed

Three reputable South African online PC hardware retailers have published pricing for Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card.

Nvidia announced the entry-level RTX 40 series GPU in mid-May 2023 alongside the slightly more powerful Ti version.

The RTX 4060 packs 3,072 GPU cores, a base clock speed of 1.8GHz, 8GB GDDR6 video memory, and a 128-bit bus.

Many of its components are actually downgraded from its predecessor — which features more GPU cores, RT cores, video memory, and a wider bus.

The card is intended for playing graphically-intensive titles at 1080p resolution, preferably with Nvidia’s AI upscaling tech — DLSS — turned on.

The table below from Linus Tech Tips compares the specifications of the RTX 4060 with the RTX 4060 Ti and the RTX 3060.

Progenix, Titan Ice, and Wootware are the first South African retailers to share their pricing for the RTX 4060.

The cheapest version available at the time of publication was a Palit dual fan model with a price tag of R6,799.

The second and third most affordable models were also available from Wootware — single and dual-fan versions from Zotac — going for R6,999 and R7,399, respectively.

Progenix and Titan Ice only had stock of five Gigabyte variants at the time of publication. These were also available from Wootware.

If you plan to buy with a bank card, Titan Ice was the cheapest option for four out of the five models.

However, if payment was made via EFT, Progenix was the most affordable for two of the five Gigabyte cards.

The only other card available at the time of publication was an Asus dual-fan version from Wootware.

The table below summarises the prices of the GeForce RTX 4060 cards available from Progenix, Titan Ice, and Wootware.

GeForce RTX 4060 prices Model Progenix

(bank card/EFT) Titan Ice Wootware Asus GeForce RTX 4060 Twin Edge OC 8GB — — R8,779 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Aero OC 8GB R9,731/R9,478 R9,399 R9,482 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Aorus Elite 8GB R11,050/R10,142 R10,699 R10,676 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Eagle OC 8GB R9,480/ R9,176 R9,199 R9,237 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming OC 8GB R9,543/R9,357 R9,279 R9,299 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Winforce OC 8GB R9,417/ R8,995 R9,099 R9,176 Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Dual Fan Edition 8GB — — R6,799 Zotac GeForce RTX 4060 Solo ZT 8GB — — R6,999 Zotac GeForce RTX 4060 Dual OC Edition 8GB — — R7,399

However, before you hit checkout on your cart, be aware that the RTX 4060 has received scathing reviews from numerous reputable tech publications and YouTube channels.

Those included DigitalTrends, Gamers Nexus, and Linus Tech Tips. The latter even went so far as to call the card a “wet fart of a GPU”.

“The RTX 4060 is yet another nail in the world’s most overpriced coffin, and we are tired of it,” one Linus Tech Tips reviewer said.

The worst performance issues were observed when DLSS was turned off or not supported.

Many benchmarks showed AMD’s Radeon RX 7600 outperforming the RTX 4060 in purely rasterised games at 1080p, with the RTX 3060 12GB and Intel Arc A750 performing only slightly worse.

Overall, Linus Tech Tips found the RX 7600 had an average FPS of around 2% lower than the RTX 4060. However, the Nvidia card is 20% more expensive.

The RX 7600 is available from Wootware starting from R5,999, R800 less than the cheapest RTX 4060 card at the time of publication.

The most affordable RTX 3060 Ti cards from the same retailer were available for R7,399, R600 more expensive than the RTX 4060.

With DLSS and frame generation turned on, the RTX 4060 puts up a much better fight.

However, both these features are only supported in a select few of the latest games released by large publishers.

