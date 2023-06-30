Call of Duty adding “hallucinations” to trick cheaters

Activision has added “hallucinations” to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 to tackle hackers using banned tools like wallhacks to gain an advantage over other players.

The company assured that hallucinations would only be visible to those identified to be cheating and won’t impact any other players.

“Anti-cheat and cheat developers are locked in a cat-and-mouse cycle of detection and generation,” it said.

“Anti-cheat developers struggle to detect cheating players’ behaviour.”

“We want to reverse this cycle by generating behaviour that cheat developers must detect. Anti-cheat developers can create in-game entities that are perceptible only by cheating players,” Activision added.

Each hallucination is a clone of a real player in the match and moves, looks, and interacts with the world just as a human player would.

Cheaters won’t know the difference between a hallucination and a legitimate player at first glance, and hallucinations will be deployed nearby suspected cheaters.

To this end, any player who reacts to a hallucination effectively self-identifies as a cheater.

“Once the update is deployed, cheat developers can circumvent the detector by modifying their aimbots,” Activision noted.

However, it said anti-cheat developers could configure the hallucinations behaviour to break cheat developers’ detectors and restart the cat-and-mouse cycle.

“We verified that our hallucinations look like real players in memory by testing them against combinations of features from three popular cheat programs,” it added.

