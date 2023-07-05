More affordable PlayStation 5 Slim launching this year, according to Microsoft

Sony plans to launch a slim version of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) in 2023 that could come with the same price tag as the digital console, according to Microsoft.

The Verge reports the Xbox manufacturer made this claim in recently-submitted court documents.

These formed part of its defence in the US Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to have Microsoft’s $68.7-billion (R1.28-trillion) acquisition of Activision Blizzard put on hold until the commission’s full review.

The Microsoft-Activision deal standoff has led to the publication of plenty of competitive-sensitive company data that would otherwise have been hidden from the public.

In the latest revelation, Microsoft said it expects a PS 5 Slim due for release later this year that would carry the same $399.99 (R7,476, excl. VAT) price tag as the PS5 Digital Edition.

That console was initially priced at R9,999 when it launched in South Africa, but that has increased to R11,999 following two price adjustments.

Insider Gaming previously reported that Sony was working on a PS5 with a detachable disc drive, planned for launch in September 2023.

“It’s been suggested that this new console will completely replace the A, B, and C chassis that have been in production since the console’s launch,” Insider Gaming said.

“It’s understood that this new PlayStation 5 console will be sold on its own, or in a bundle with the detachable disc drive.”

Microsoft also believes that Sony’s upcoming game-streaming handheld PlayStation console — codenamed Project Q — will retail for under $300 (R5,603).

Unlike recent handheld gaming PCs like the Valve Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, it will not boast powerful compact hardware to run games.

Instead, games will be streamed via Wi-Fi from the PlayStation 5.

Competing with the Xbox Series S

Microsoft offers the cheapest current-generation console in the Xbox Series S.

However, unlike the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, which only drops the disc tray of the standard PS5 console, it packs less powerful hardware than the flagship Xbox Series X.

Instead of 4K resolution support, it can only perform well in 1440p gaming.

In addition to a lower-specced CPU and GPU, the white Series S also boasts half the capacity of the Series X.

That being said, the Series S’ recommended retail price of R7,599 is substantially cheaper than a modern 1440p gaming PC.

That makes it one of the cheapest ways to play titles on Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service — which costs R85 per month in South Africa.

A recent poll by MyBroadband showed that Game Pass for Xbox was the most popular gaming subscription service among our readers.

At the time of publication, 819 readers said they used the service, more than double the 377 that said they used PlayStation Plus.

Game Pass for PC and EA Play were also more popular than PlayStation Plus, with 628 and 377 votes, respectively.

