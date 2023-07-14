Beware verbally abusing Xbox players — Microsoft could be listening

Microsoft is bolstering its efforts to tackle toxicity in multiplayer games on Xbox by implementing a feature that will let players capture a minute-long video clip of abusive voice chat for moderators to review.

After capturing these recordings, they will remain on the player’s system for up to “24 online hours”, allowing the user to submit it immediately or after their gaming session.

“This feature equips Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players with the ability to capture a 60-second video clip of an in-game voice incident that they believe violates our Community Standards and submit it as evidence to our Xbox Safety Team for review,” the company said.

It added that the feature — dubbed reactive voice recording — is built to support various in-game interactions between players.

It is compatible with thousands of games that offer in-game multiplayer voice chat, including backwards-compatible Xbox 360 titles.

Only the user will have access to the clip until it is submitted, these recordings won’t appear in recent captures, and clips can’t be downloaded, modified, or shared.

Xbox has also updated the notifications feature to inform the player whether Xbox took action on the submitted report.

“We’ll also send you a reminder to report if you haven’t completed one within the 24 online hour period,” it added.

If not submitted within the 24-online-hour timeframe, the user’s Xbox will automatically delete the recording.