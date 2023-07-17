Goodbye Xbox Live Gold — Hello Game Pass Core

Microsoft is killing its online multiplayer subscription service Xbox Live Gold and replacing it with a new Game Pass Core plan.

In a blog post on Monday, 17 July 2023, Microsoft Gaming marketing corporate vice president Jerret West explained the impact of the change.

“Game Pass Core brings online play together with Game Pass in a new offering for gamers around the world,” West said.

From 14 September 2023, Xbox Live Gold members will automatically migrate to Game Pass Core.

The plan will offer the same online multiplayer features as Xbox Live Gold, in addition to a collection of 25 games and Xbox store discounts typically available to existing Game Pass subscribers.

However, Microsoft will ditch the Games with Gold feature from 1 September 2023.

That provided subscribers with two new games every month to claim and play as long as they had an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Xbox One games redeemed through Games with Gold will continue to be playable as long as the user is subscribed to Game Pass Core.

Xbox 360 Games with Gold titles will be playable, regardless of subscription status.

Game Pass Core will cost the same as Xbox Live Gold, currently priced at R79 per month in South Africa.

Alternatively, subscribers could put down an extra R6 per month for Xbox Game Pass, which includes a catalogue of 300+ games.

However, for online multiplayer and the games library, they will have to cough up R129 per month for Game Pass Ultimate.

Below are some of the games that will initially be available to play on Game Pass Core:

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The table below summarises the differences between the Game Pass subscriptions available in South Africa.

Microsoft Game Pass Plan Platforms Game library size Online multiplayer Extra features Price Game Pass Core (formerly Xbox Live Gold) Xbox 25+ Yes Member deals and discounts of up to 50% on selected games

Selected games on Free Play Days R79 Game Pass for Xbox Xbox 300+ No Member deals and discounts of up to 50% on selected games

Access to Xbox Game Studios titles on launch day R85 Game Pass for PC PC 300+ Yes Member deals and discounts of up to 50% on selected games

Access to Xbox Game Studios titles on launch day

EA Play library R79 Game Pass Ultimate PC & Xbox 300+ Yes Member deals and discounts of up to 50% on selected games

Exclusive in-game add-ons and skins

EA Play library R129

The introduction of Game Pass Core comes shortly after Microsoft announced it would shut down the Game Pass Friends & Family subscription.

This plan allowed members to link up to five users to the same account for R199 per month, granting them access to Game Pass titles on their own profiles and consoles.

New subscriptions for this plan are no longer permitted, and current subscribers will lose access to their benefits on 15 August 2023.

Microsoft will give out limited-time Game Pass Ultimate codes to former Friends & Family account holders and secondary users to thank them for participating in the programme.

The length of the complimentary Game Pass Ultimate subscription will depend on how much time remains on the Friends & Family subscription.

For example, subscribers with less than one month remaining will get three months of Game Pass Ultimate.

Those with over ten months remaining will get codes for three years of Game Pass Ultimate.

The full details on this compensation can be found on an Xbox Support FAQ page.