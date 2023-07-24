Ubisoft deleting inactive accounts — including game libraries

Ubisoft will start suspending and then deleting user accounts that have been inactive for a long time, cutting players off from their libraries of purchased games.

The development was highlighted on Twitter when a user posted an email Ubisoft sent informing them that their account had been suspended due to inactivity.

The email also warned the user that their account would be permanently closed if they did not log in within 30 days.

To many users familiar with email scamming techniques, including the team over at PC Gamer, this might have appeared to be a phishing attempt.

However, a response from the official Ubisoft support account confirmed the email was legitimate.

They also advised users with problems accessing their games or accounts to create a support case.

Many of Ubisoft’s most popular games only get sequels every few years.

That means players might not use their accounts for a long time, particularly when their primary interest is in single-player story-driven games like Assassin’s Creed or Far Cry.

The controversial approach has already affected several people who complained about it on Twitter.

One user said they lost all the Ubisoft games they bought on Steam because they had not logged into their Ubisoft account in some time.

Another said he did not have access to the email address he used for his Ubisoft account because the email service had closed down.

“I can’t change it because I have no access to the CD keys on the account, absolute joke,” he said.

Another Twitter criticised the policy, saying there could be many reasons why someone would step away from gaming for a long time.

“This policy is out of touch and anti-consumer,” they wrote. “Just because you wait a year to do it doesn’t change the fact you are stealing money from people by deleting their purchases of still-purchasable goods.”

Ubisoft covered by T&Cs

PC Gamer said Ubisoft has a support page titled “Closure of inactive Ubisoft accounts” explaining that it might close long-term inactive accounts to “maintain” its database.

“You will be notified by email if we begin the process of closing your inactive account,” the page explains.

Ubisoft’s terms of use and end-user licence agreements do not mention account closure for inactivity.

However, they do state that the publisher has the right to suspend or end services at any time.

This development has again highlighted a concern among many digital rights management critics, who have taken issue with the demise of physical game copies and the extensive rights held by many popular digital gaming storefronts.

This includes locking customers out of their purchases at their own discretion.

Concerns have also been raised that Ubisoft could be trying to coerce users into using its own launcher over third-party options like Steam and Epic Games.