Sony’s Steam Deck competitor leaks online

Tech enthusiast @Zuby_Tech on Twitter has leaked images of Sony’s upcoming Project Q gaming handheld, and it looks like an Android tablet with DualSense controller attachments.

The device features a touchscreen interface with the typical Android home, back, and “Overview” buttons.

The leak has led to speculation as to whether users will be able to sideload other games on Project Q instead of just the PS5 Remote Play titles.

However, with a projected launch date of late 2023, PlayStation fans must wait for their questions to be answered.

The handheld console is designed to stream games from a PS5, which will manage most of the computing, meaning users will need a PS5 to game on Project Q.

Regarding design, it looks as if Sony has split a PS5 DualSense controller in half and attached each half to a side of an Android tablet.

“So it’s an Android tablet with controllers attached,” one user commented.

“Nice big screen. I think I’m gonna get one of these,” another said.

Presumably, Sony will polish the software shown in the leak, which clearly wasn’t meant to be seen by consumers.