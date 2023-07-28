Hackers spreading malware in Call of Duty lobbies

Hackers are infecting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players with malware that spreads automatically in game lobbies.

A Steam user posted a thread warning players of the issue and recommended running a virus scan.

“Make sure you have a virus scanner before using this game, they attack using hacked lobbies [by] replacing dsound.dll,” they wrote.

Another player in the same thread said they had analysed the malware, describing it as a worm based on text strings found in its code.

According to Malwarebytes, a computer worm is a subset of Trojan horse malware that can self-replicate from one computer to another without requiring human activation.

A post on the Call of Duty Updates Twitter page vaguely acknowledges the issue.

“Multiplayer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) on Steam was brought offline while we investigate reports of an issue,” it said.

It is unclear why hackers are spreading malware through the game lobbies, as the game is nearly fourteen years old and has a small community of players.

According to Steamcharts, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players peaked at 825 over the last 30 days.

The malware is listed on the online repository VirusTotal, with 14 security vendors marking flagging the file as malicious.