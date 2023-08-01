Xbox now offering DIY replacement parts for wireless controllers

Microsoft now sells replacement parts for its Xbox Wireless Controller and its Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, allowing customers to repair the equipment themselves.

A page on the Microsoft Store website includes several components for each type of controller, including replacement buttons, covers, painted circuit board assemblies, and motor assembly parts.

The parts come with a one-year warranty.

However, it specifies that the parts should only be used for controllers no longer covered by the standard warranty period.

It also warns that specific tools not sold directly by Microsoft will be required to carry out controller repairs.

These include a plastic pry tool, TR8 and T5 Torx screwdriver bits, and plastic tweezers.

“These types of repairs require moderate technical skill, and are suited for enthusiasts, professionals, or those with prior experience in electronic disassembly,” Microsoft added.

“If this is your first attempt at performing a repair, use caution and follow our safety recommendations and step-by-step instructions.”

Microsoft has made a step-by-step guide to carry out controller repairs available in PDF and YouTube tutorials.

