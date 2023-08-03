Linux beats MacOS in Steam players — and the reason is clear

More PC gamers were running Steam on Linux than MacOS in July 2023. Steam, developed by Valve Corporation, is the most popular game distribution platform on PC.

The Steam Hardware and Software Survey for July 2023 showed that 1.96% of users were running the open-source operating system, a surge from 0.52% a month earlier.

MacOS gamers made up 1.84% of the total Steam Survey user base, a change of +0.05% from the previous month.

Phoronix reports that Linux’s latest figure is nearly at its all-time best of 2%, which it held in the early days of Steam launching on Linux — over ten years ago.

However, in absolute numbers, the Steam user base is now much larger, which means that the number of Linux PC gamers is at its highest level yet.

A big chunk of the increase is likely due to more players on Valve’s popular Steam Deck handheld PC.

In July 2023, the SteamOS Holo that runs on the Steam Deck was the most popular Linux distro, accounting for 42.07% of all Linux users — a 2.74 percentage point increase over June 2023.

The screenshot below shows the distribution of operating systems among gamers on Steam in July 2023.

Another interesting trend is that Linux gamers are likelier to use an AMD chip than one from Intel. However, that is also probably because the Steam Deck uses a custom AMD APU.

69.18% of Linux gamers were using a system with an AMD chip, compared to 30.82% on Intel.

Those numbers reflected a roughly 2 percentage point shift from the previous month for both manufacturers, with a positive swing for AMD and a negative one for Intel.

Back at the operating system level, Windows continues to dominate, with around 96.21% of Steam gamers using Microsoft’s operating system.

Continuing a trend over the past few months, Windows 11 has kept growing its share at the cost of its predecessor.

Microsoft’s latest operating system was used by 36.67% of Steam Survey participants in July 2023, compared to 57.87% on Windows 10.

The latter suffered a 1.56 percentage point drop, while the former gained 0.92%.

The gap here was likely filled by the increased adoption of Linux and MacOS, as well as a surprising 0.07 percentage point jump for Windows 7.

