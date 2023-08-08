PS5 consoles melt multiple USB ports and connectors in esports tournament

A recent esports tournament played on PlayStation 5 has highlighted a possible overheating problem with Sony’s latest gaming console, resulting in melted USB ports and USB connectors.

Kotaku reports that several attendees at Sony’s Evo 2023 fighting game event in Las Vegas complained about fried USB connectors on their controllers’ cables.

During the event, thousands of fights were played on PS5s to establish the top contenders and eventual winners.

Players use their own controllers, which they connect via a wired USB connection or wireless USB adapter and move between consoles as required.

Among them was Google AR engineer Eduardo Cuervo, who posted a photo of the melted USB port on his wireless controller’s adapter, which was supposedly in that state after just one set.

“Mine was not the only controller that [melted] down,” he wrote.

“This is just terrible. You need to do something about that lack of heat dissipation, especially if you are going to use PS5s in tournaments.”

Danaiden_TP also tweeted that two out of three PS5s they used for local games of Street Fighter 6 had their rear USB ports melted after “multiple” hours of game time.

The PS5 has one USB port at the front and two on the back.

Twitter user SabreAZ argued the latter being right next to the PS5’s heat exhaust and power supply could be the issue.

“Plus, they are on all day. That heat is intense,” they said.

