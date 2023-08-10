Sales of PlayStation 5 wiping the floor with Xbox Series X

Sony has sold roughly double the number of PlayStation 5 consoles than Microsoft has with the Xbox Series X|S.

That is according to the Japanese tech giant’s earnings report for the first quarter of its latest financial year, which ran from April to June 2023.

The company shipped 3.3 million PS5s during the period, the highest first-quarter number since Sony launched the console in November 2020.

Just over two and a half years after its debut, the total number of PS5s sold now stands at 41.7 million.

That is roughly aligned with sales of the previous generation PS4, which had recorded 40 million sales between its November 2013 launch and a sales report on May 2016.

The best-selling console of all time, the PlayStation 2, amassed 60 million sales in its first three years.

Beating that number with the PS5 will require roughly half the current total sales over the next five months — a tall order.

However, Sony is easily fending off its main console rival.

According to a leaked slide from a presentation at the ID@Xbox Developer Accelerator Program in Brazil, Microsoft had sold roughly 21 million Xbox Series X|S consoles by early July 2023.

The Xbox One, one of the company’s worst sales performers, has recorded roughly 58 million sales since its launch in November 2013.

Sony is, once again, well ahead in its console war with Microsoft.

However, that might not matter much to Microsoft, or at least it doesn’t admit as much in public.

Microsoft Gaming head Phil Spencer has repeatedly said Xbox cares more about the number of players on its services than those that game on its hardware.

Xbox last reported 120 million monthly active users for the last quarter of 2022, compared to 108 million for PlayStation as of June 2023.

In this regard, Microsoft has been heavily focused on growing its Game Pass subscription service — available on Xbox, PC, and the cloud (in some countries).

Game Pass provides players with a library of over 300 games at a fraction of the cost of buying those same titles.

In South Africa, Xbox Game Pass is priced at R85 per month, and the PC Game Pass costs R79, while an Ultimate option for both consoles and Xbox online multiplayer will set you back R129.

Although Sony has tweaked its PS Plus subscription to offer something similar, it does not provide major titles on the first day of their release and does not include EA Play.

The cheapest tier that provides access to a game catalogue also costs more than double the price of Xbox Game Pass.

Tech-savvy South Africans prefer Xbox over PlayStation

On the South African front, MyBroadband has found that our readers tend to prefer Xbox over PlayStation — both in hardware and services.

Two polls earlier this year asking our readers what gaming console they preferred and owned saw the Series X|S getting 54% of the vote as opposed to 46% for the PlayStation 5, and Xbox consoles owned by 54% of our readers as opposed to 37% for PlayStation.

In July 2023, we also asked our readers what gaming subscription service they used, allowing them to choose more than one.

Out of 1,987 participants, 51% said they used Xbox Game Pass, 41% were subscribed to PC Game Pass, and 24% had PlayStation Plus.

The latter was even beaten by EA Play, for which 27% of the polled readers had a subscription.

However, the Electronics Arts subscription service might have benefited from PC and Ultimate Game Pass subscribers, who get the service for free.

The chart below summarises the most popular gaming subscription services among MyBroadband readers.

The percentages work out to more than 100% because participants were allowed to vote for multiple options.

