Quake II Enhanced launches on PC and console

A long-rumoured remaster of hit 90s first-person shooter (FPS) Quake II has been released for PC and console.

Publisher Bethesda has announced that the game — dubbed Quake II Enhanced — is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It has also been added to the Game Pass library.

PC owners of the original Quake II — including those on Steam or GoG — also get it for free.

The remaster features Quake II’s gameplay, adding widescreen support, restored content previously left on the cutting room floor, new levels, and visual and performance upgrades, including up to 4K resolution and 120Hz frame rates.

The iconic original soundtrack by Sonic Mayhem has also been retained.

The remaster includes both the Mission Pack: The Reckoning and Mission Pack: Ground Zero expansions, providing a further 30 single-player levels and more than 20 deathmatch maps.

There is also a brand new expansion — Call of the Machine — created by Wolfenstein: the New Colossus developer MachineGames.

This add-on consists of 28 campaign levels on a single player story that sees players fight across time and space to find and destroy the Strogg-Maker. It also comes with a new deathmatch map.

Multiplayer will offer cross-play support across all platforms.

Players can battle it out in Deathmatch, team deathmatch and capture the flag in local or online multiplayer.

Another noteworthy addition is the Quake II Nintendo 64 port, which is included with all releases of the Quake II remaster.

The original Quake II was developed by id Software and released by Activision in 1997.

It was not a true sequel to the original Quake in terms of story, enemies, or theme, but it featured similar gameplay.

id Software failed to get legal clearance to use any of its other proposed names for the game, so instead opted to use the working title.

The game was generally well received by critics, with high praise for the developer’s use of new technology, improved single-player level design, and soundtrack.

It was awarded PC Action Game of the Year at the inaugural Interactive Achievement Awards, hosted by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.

A previous ray-tracing-enabled remaster of the game was released by Nvidia in March 2019.

Now read: Sales of PlayStation 5 wiping the floor with Xbox Series X