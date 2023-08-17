Images of Lenovo’s Steam Deck competitor leak online

Leaked images of Lenovo’s Steam Deck competitor — the Lenovo Legion Go — reveal that the handheld takes several design cues from the Nintendo Switch.

Windows Report posted the first image of the device, a handheld gaming PC that runs Windows. It features an 8-inch display with removable Joy-Con-like controllers.

It also has a very Nintendo Switch-like kickstand for tabletop gaming. While removable, the controllers are contoured, similar to those featured on the Steam Deck.

There is a trackpad on the right-hand controller, and according to Windows Report, the back of that right controller also has a scroll wheel.

Seeing as though the controllers are removable, the device likely features a touchscreen display, and it appears as though Lenovo hasn’t shied away from making the Legion Go a thick handheld, which could be promising regarding battery life.

The device will reportedly run Windows 11 and, according to Windows Central, will use AMD Phoenix processors similar to those found in the Asus ROG Ally.

AMD describes the processors as ultra-thin and focused on gaming, AI, and graphics for ultrabooks.

Regarding ports, the Lenovo Legion Go sports two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and a micro-SD slot for expanding the device’s storage.

