PC Game Pass coming to Nvidia GeForce Now this week

Nvidia will start to roll out PC Game Pass and Microsoft Store title access on its GeForce Now streaming service this week, The Verge reports.

PC Game Pass customers can start streaming titles — including first-party Microsoft games like Grounded and Deathloop — from 24 August 2023.

They will also be able to access third-party games like Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord and No Man’s Sky.

However, Nvidia hasn’t yet onboarded all the games available through the PC Game Pass subscription, meaning not all of them will be available to stream immediately.

Furthermore, this means that PC Game Pass customers and those with Microsoft Store games purchases likely won’t have their entire library available from 24 August.

Nvidia started adding Xbox games for PC to GeForce Now as early as May 2023 through an agreement with Microsoft, who said it planned on making PC Game Pass titles available on the platform as well.

“This will enable the PC Game Pass catalogue to be played on any device that GeForce Now streams to, like low-spec PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, mobile devices, TVs, and more, and we’ll be rolling this out in the months ahead,” it said.

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is a cloud-based gaming service that lets users with low-specced devices stream games using Nvidia’s GeForce-powered servers at low latency.

PC Game Pass customers in South Africa could soon benefit from the integration with Nvidia GeForce Now.

Nvidia never made the service available in South Africa. However, in November 2022, Rain announced its plans to offer the cloud gaming service in South Africa.

The launch was initially anticipated for the first quarter of 2023.

In July 2023, MyBroadband community members spotted an option to select Rain as a service provider when signing into Nvidia’s GeForce Now game streaming service.

South African servers for the cloud gaming platform also appear to be online. They are designated as AF SOUTH 1 in the GeForce Now app.

An active Rain subscription is not required.