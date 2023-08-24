PlayStation Portal handheld price and launch window revealed

Sony has announced that it will officially launch its handheld gaming console — the PlayStation Portal — later this year, and it features an eight-inch LCD with a 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The handheld will be available for $199.99 (R3,708), and Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment, says the handheld connects remotely to the PlayStation 5.

“PlayStation Portal will connect remotely to your PS5 over Wi-Fi, so you’ll be able to swiftly jump from playing on your PS5 to your PlayStation Portal,” says Nishino.

“PlayStation Portal can play supported games that are installed on your PS5 console and use the Dualsense controller.”

The handheld features controllers on either side of the display — similar to the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers — with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

While the device can play media, it can’t do so locally and will require a Wi-Fi connection to a PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation Portal won’t support PlayStation’s upcoming cloud gaming service.

“Games that must be streamed on PS5 using a PS Plus Premium membership are not compatible,” the company says.

Streaming games requires a minimum Internet connection of 5Mbps, but Sony recommends 15Mbps for a “better play experience”.

The handheld doesn’t have Bluetooth connectivity, meaning you won’t be able to connect wireless headphones or Sony’s Pulse 3D headset.

However, it supports Sony’s new PlayStation Link technology, designed to provide low-latency audio. The company is launching earbuds and headsets that support the technology.

Sony hasn’t specified a launch date for the device but said it would be available for purchase later this year.

