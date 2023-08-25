South Africa getting Valorant servers

Riot Games has partnered with Carry1st to launch local Valorant servers in South Africa, which will open on 31 August 2023.

The move should significantly improve latency for South African players, and Carry1st will run campaigns to engage with Valorant players in various cities in the country.

Valorant launched globally in 2020 after a record-breaking closed beta, and it has since emerged as one of the most prominent first-person shooter games.

“Serving our global player base is a top priority for us at Riot, and this partnership with Carry1st will make meaningful improvements in bringing African players a first-class Valorant experience,” said Hasan Colakoglu, international head at Riot Games.

“Carry1st has great local publishing expertise and resources, and we’re excited to deepen our relationship with a company we’ve believed in for quite some time and helped support as part of our Underrepresented Founders programme.”

Cordel Robbin-Coker, Carry1st CEO, says the company is excited to partner with Riot Games and provide a better experience for Valorant players in South Africa.

“With the introduction of local servers, African gamers can enjoy their gameplay experience on par with players around the world!” says Robbin-Coker.

Carry1st is hosting an in-person event at Comic Con Africa in Johannesburg from 22–25 September to celebrate the server launch.

“Players can learn about the game, join Valorant tournaments, win exclusive giveaways, and more,” says Carry1st.

Now read: Sony buys premium headphone maker to improve PlayStation gear