Massive price increase for PlayStation Plus annual plans in South Africa

Sony will increase the annual prices of its PlayStation Plus gaming subscription service from 6 September 2023.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Sony said the prices of its 12-month option will increase globally across the three PlayStation Plus tiers.

It provided the new prices of the Essential, Extra, and Premium [Deluxe in South Africa] plans in the US, Europe, UK, and Japan.

In the US, the 12-month Essential plan will cost $79.99, a $20 hike over its current price of $59.99.

The Extra plan will cost $134.99 per year, up $35 from $99.99, while the Premium plan will increase from $119.99 to $159.99.

On a percentage basis, the adjustments work out to 30–40% hikes.

Sony said the new prices for the 12-month subscription will still offer a discount over the 1-month or 3-month plans.

However, that saving has been significantly reduced.

For example, whereas buying the 12-month Premium plan in the US would previously save roughly 44% over the 1-month option, it now offers an effective 26% discount.

Sony said that already purchased annual plans will not get any price adjustments until they are due for renewal.

The existing prices will also remain available until 5 September 2023, so those who want to benefit from the current discounts can still buy an annual plan until then.

South African price adjustments unknown

Sony has not yet revealed the new annual plan pricing on the South African PlayStation website.

Buying one of these 12-month options currently saves local PlayStation gamers 40–48% compared to a 1-month or 3-month subscription, depending on the tier.

MyBroadband asked PlayStation distributor Gamefinity for comment, and it provided the new local prices that will kick in next week.

The PS Plus Essential 12-month plan will be hiked from R749 to R949, Extra will increase from R1,239 to R1,609, and Deluxe will cost R1,879 instead of R1,429.

That works out to respective price increases of 27%, 30%, and 31%.

As a result, the saving compared to the monthly and 3-month options is reduced to between 22 and 34%.

The table below summarises the current and new pricing of the PlayStation Plus plans in South Africa, and the old and effective discounts when buying the annual plans.

PlayStation Plus prices in South Africa Option Essential Extra Deluxe 1-month R119 (R1,428 per year) R179 (R2,148) R209 (R2,508) 3-month R319 (R1,276 per year) R519 (R2,076) R609 (R2,436) Old 12-month R749 R1,239 R1,429 Current effective saving (over 1-month | 3-month options) 48% | 41% 42% | 40% 43% | 41% New 12-month R949 R1,609 R1,879 New effective saving (over 1-month | 3-month options) 34% | 26% 25% | 22% 25% | 23%

