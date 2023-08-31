Call of Duty adding AI-powered voice chat moderation

Activision has partnered with Modulate to moderate in-game voice chat using artificial intelligence (AI) to combat toxicity in Call of Duty lobbies.

Dubbed ToxMod, the system will identify toxicity in in-game voice chat, including discrimination, hate speech, and harassment in real time.

The moderation system will be added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Warzone, and Modern Warfare III when it launches later this year.

“With ToxMod’s proactive voice moderation being introduced into one of the largest game studios in the industry, we’re looking forward to having a positive impact on Call of Duty’s massive and passionate player community,” says Modulate.

Modulate started rolling out the initial ToxMod beta in North America on Wednesday, 30 August 2023. A “full worldwide release” will follow in November 2023 with the launch of Modern Warfare III.

Modulate says ToxMod “triages voice chat to flag bad behaviour, analyses the nuances of each conversation to determine toxicity, and enables moderators to quickly respond to each incident by supplying relevant and accurate context”.

Michael Vance, chief technology officer at Activision, described the partnership with Modulate as a critical step to creating and maintaining a fun and welcoming player experience.

“There’s no place for disruptive behaviour or harassment in games ever. Tackling disruptive voice chat particularly has long been an extraordinary challenge across gaming,” said Vance.

“With this collaboration, we are now bringing Modulate’s state-of-the-art machine learning technology that can scale in real-time for a global level of enforcement.”

Activision has been cracking down on malicious behaviour, including cheating, in its online games for some time.

Its latest anti-cheating measure was the addition of “hallucinations” to trick cheaters.

Each hallucination is a clone of a real player in the match and moves and interacts with the map just as a human player would.

The idea is that cheaters won’t know the difference between a hallucination and a legitimate player at first glance.

With hallucinations being deployed near suspected cheaters, any player who reacts to a hallucination essentially self-identifies as a cheater.

Now read: Online gaming could be a lifeline for young men suffering in isolation