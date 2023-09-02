Lenovo’s Legion Glasses promise portable big-screen gaming

Lenovo has announced new Legion Glasses that promise to offer portable big-screen gaming, DigitalTrends reports.
Featuring micro-LED displays, the glasses offer a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels per eye. Paired with the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC, they offer the ability to play games with full-HD TV resolution and TV-like dimensions without sacrificing portability.
The glasses are compatible with more than the Legion Go. They can also connect to laptops, computers, tablets, and phones that support USB-C Alt mode.
The Legion Glasses feature built-in speakers and an attached USB-C cable. In terms of design, they resemble sunglasses with their tinted lenses.
They weigh 142g, offer a field of view of 38 degrees, and feature a pixel density of 52 pixels per degree.
There are two adjustable nose pads and an anti-slip adaptor for comfort, and for those with prescription glasses, Lenovo includes a lens frame to attach them.
The glasses will be available in October 2023, starting at $329 (R6,200, excluding VAT and duties).
Images of the Lenovo Legion Go handheld leaked online in August 2023, revealing a design similar to that of the Nintendo Switch.
The 8.8-inch display is flanked on either side by detachable Joy-Con-like controllers.
There is a trackpad on the right-hand controller, and the back of that right controller also has a scroll wheel.
The device will reportedly run Windows 11 and use AMD Phoenix processors similar to those found in the Asus ROG Ally.
