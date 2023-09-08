Best open-world space games to play if you don’t like Starfield

There are plenty of great alternative space-faring games to play if Bethesda’s Starfield is not your cup of tea or you don’t have a console or PC that supports the game.

After spending eight years in development, the highly anticipated open-world space RPG was released on Xbox and PC this past week.

The game has been a dream of Bethesda executive producer Todd Howard for 25 years.

Critic reviews of the game have been largely positive — with Metacritic scores of 87 and 86 on Xbox Series X and PC, respectively.

However, many gamers don’t share that positive sentiment — with the average user score out of 10 being 5.4 and 6.1, respectively.

For those who are either frustrated or bored with Starfield, or players who don’t have the console or PC to play it, we’ve assembled a list of five open-world space RPGs and RPG shooters that provide many hours of entertainment to enjoy, catering to all sorts of tastes.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Genre: Single-player third-person shooter

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC

If a strong player-driven story and characters with depth are two of the most important attributes you look for in a game, and you’ve lived under a rock since 2007, then you might want to try the original Mass Effect trilogy.

The third-person shooter has often been described as space opera, a subgenre of science fiction characterised by melodrama, dangerous adventures, relationships, and chivalric romance. Star Wars, The Expanse, Battlestar Galactica, Stargate, and The Fifth Element are examples of the genre from TV and film.

Players take on the role of a customisable Commander Shephard, who goes on an epic quest with a crew of humans and aliens to try and stop the ancient Reapers from wiping out nearly all organic life in the universe.

2021’s remastered Legendary Edition updates the original trilogy with new graphics up to 4K resolution and all DLC, including promotional weapons, armour, packs, and missions.

No Man’s Sky

Genre: Multi-player action-adventure survival

Platforms: iPadOS, MacOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games failed to deliver on many of the ambitious promises they made before the game’s launch in 2016.

However, with the love and care of its developers in the years that followed, the charming action-adventure survival game has grown a large community of devout players.

No Man’s Sky is built around five pillars — exploration, survival, combat, trading, and base building — with a lot to see, fight, and play around with.

Its procedurally generated universe includes over 18 quintillion planets, with randomly generated biomes, fauna, and flora.

The game also now features an expanded storyline and has regular months-long events called expeditions for players to sink their teeth into.

Hello Games recently released a major update for No Man’s Sky called Echoes and an expedition, Voyagers, is currently active for the next few weeks.

Outer Wilds

Genre: Single-player mystery/puzzle solving

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Eurogamer, Polygon, and The Guardian’s 2019 game of the year, this critically acclaimed space mystery game features an unnamed player in a solar system stuck in a 22-minute time loop, after which it is destroyed in its star’s supernova.

The game’s core focus is on exploration, and the player’s goal is to discover the cause of the time loop — which will require solving logic puzzles.

Among the game’s most praised elements are its unique visual design and open-ended nature.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Genre: Single-player action RPG

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Whereas its predecessor had some elements of open-world exploration, Respawn’s continuation of the tale of Cal Kestis offers a more open-world experience than its predecessor — with several planets and space stations to explore.

Players can roam across large areas like Coruscant, Koboh, Jedah, and Tanalorr (at the end) when they aren’t progressing through the main story.

The game’s well-crafted lightsaber fighting, fun blaster shooting, and creative Force abilities make for a great experience on its own.

The ability to modify Cal’s appearance and weapons and his companion droid BD-1 also ensures players can add a personal touch to their playthrough.

The Outer Worlds

Genre: First-person RPG shooter

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Obsidian — the team behind the highly popular and acclaimed Fall Out: New Vegas — released this darkly comical space-shooter RPG in 2019, but it still holds up fairly well today.

The player-driven story is set in 2355, in an alternative future where society has gone corporate- and class-centric, under the control of mega-corporations that have colonised space and terraformed planets with mixed results.

Players get to explore and shoot through the six-planet star system of the Halcyon as they navigate a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the colony.

