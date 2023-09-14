Video game director behind EA’s Star Wars Jedi games leaves company

Video game director Stig Asmussen, who led efforts to rebuild Electronic Arts Inc.’s Star Wars game franchise, is leaving the company.

Asmussen, a leader at the EA subsidiary Respawn, oversaw two hit games.

The first, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, was released in 2019 to critical and commercial success and reached 20 million players.

The sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, came out in April and has topped sales charts.

“After careful thought and consideration, Stig Asmussen has decided to leave Respawn to pursue other adventures, and we wish him the best of luck,” an EA spokesperson said in a statement.

“Veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team as they continue their work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.”

The games were widely seen as a triumphant comeback after a shaky decade for Star Wars video games under EA.

Their success helped turn Respawn into one of EA’s top studios and even led the company to pull back on a mandate to add multiplayer to other games.

In April, Asmussen spoke to Bloomberg News about the company’s remote work policies and the new game’s relatively speedy development time.

He said in March that he always saw the sci-fi series as a trilogy.