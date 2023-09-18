Major video game engine creator reworking controversial fee policy after backlash

Video game toolmaker Unity has apologised for a new fee policy announced last week, which sparked severe backlash from game developers who use the company’s software.

Unity posted the update to Twitter/X, and in an addendum to the original statement explaining the policy.

“We have heard you. We apologise for the confusion and angst the runtime fee policy we announced on Tuesday [12 September 2023] caused,” the company said.

“We are listening, talking to our team members, community, customers, and partners, and will be making changes to the policy.”

“We will share an update in a couple of days. Thank you for your honest and critical feedback.

Unity announced the controversial Runtime Fee Policy on 12 September 2023.

Unity Runtime is a component of the Unity Engine that makes Made with Unity games work at scale.

Popular games that use the company’s engine include Beat Saber, Cities: Skylines, Cuphead, Pokémon Go, Rust, and Subnautica.

In its current form, the fee would have resulted in developers being charged $0.20 for every installation of a game that uses the Unity Runtime code from the start of 2024.

The company set the minimum annual revenue and game install thresholds for Unity Personal and Unity Plus members at $200,000 and 200,000 lifetime installations.

Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise customers have to make $1 million in annual revenue, and their games have to be installed at least 1,000,000 times before the fee kicks in.

Despite these thresholds, developers accused Unity of violating its terms of service.

Of particular concern was that “freemium” games, which rely on in-game purchases for revenue rather than upfront charges for the initial game download, would suffer due to the policy.

> make a game

> game is fremium

> game makes 200k from in-app purchases after being installed 3 million times

> now owe Unity 20c per 2.8M installs, $560K

> that’s 360K more than we made https://t.co/6fe6Ob35Oj — michael j foxney 🌵 (@kurtruslfanclub) September 12, 2023

Critics like Among Us developer Innersloth Games also pointed out that smaller developers might pull their games from digital storefronts to avoid racking up downloads to breach the thresholds.

“I bet Steam, Epic, Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft will love having waves of developers pulling their games,”

“Innersloth has always paid Unity appropriately for licenses and services we use. I’m not a discourse guy, but this is undue and *will* force my hand.”

Others warned that toxic gamers could organise mass installation campaigns against developers to harm them financially.

Several developers — including Rust developer Facepunch Studios — have threatened to switch to other video game engines in response.

Unity’s biggest rival — the Unreal Engine made by Epic Games — takes a 5% royalty after a game makes $1 million. This is calculated on the title’s gross revenue, not per installation.

On Thursday, Unity cancelled a planned town hall and closed several of its offices after receiving what it deemed to be a credible death threat against employees due to the policy.