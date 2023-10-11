Long wait ahead for Diablo IV and Modern Warfare III on Game Pass

Game Pass subscribers will only get Activision Blizzard titles like Diablo IV and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III next year, provided Microsoft’s acquisition of the company goes through.

Microsoft is awaiting approval from a UK regulator and hopes to close the deal on Friday, 13 October 2023, The Verge reports.

“While we do not have plans to put Modern Warfare® III or Diablo IV into Game Pass this year, once the deal closes, we expect to start working with Xbox to bring our titles to more players around the world,” Activision Blizzard said on Twitter (now X).

“We anticipate that we would begin adding games into Game Pass sometime in the course of next year.”

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced that the company had agreed to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion (then R1.06 trillion, and now R1.3 trillion) in January 2022.

However, concerns over how the transaction could hamper competition in the industry led to several probes into the deal from UK and EU regulators.

The deal suffered a hammer blow in April 2023 when a UK regulator vetoed it, saying it would harm competition in cloud gaming.

Martin Coleman, chair of the independent panel of experts investigating the deal, said Microsoft already holds a powerful position in the market and has a headstart over competitors in cloud gaming.

“This deal would strengthen that advantage, giving it the ability to undermine new and innovative competitors,” added Coleman.

However, Microsoft scored a significant victory in July 2023, when the UK regulator that had blocked the deal gave it the green light to submit proposals to the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

