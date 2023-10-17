Analogue to launch a 4K Nintendo 64 console

Analogue — an American company that designs, develops, and sells video game hardware — is working on a reimagined version of the classic Nintendo 64 console.

Dubbed the Analogue 3D, the console will have 100% compatibility with N64 game cartridges and support 4K output.

It will also feature “Original Display Modes featuring reference quality recreations of specific model CRTs and PVMs” for the nostalgia chasers, Bluetooth support, and four controller ports.

The Nintendo 64 platform is notoriously challenging to emulate, but Analogue says its field-programme gate array (FPGA) technology negates these challenges.

Analogue has been working on the Analogue 3D for the past three years.

“This is the one that nobody thought was possible,” The Verge quoted Christopher Taber, Analogue founder, as saying.

The company’s announcement for the Analogue 3D is only a teaser, with the only other information provided being that the console will launch in 2024.

However, it is promising as Analogue has a history of producing high-quality console recreations, including remakes of the NES, SNES, and Sega Genesis, making it possible to connect these consoles to modern TVs.

Taber said more details on the console are coming, including hardware, price, release information, and additional features.