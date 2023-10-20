AMD unveils its most powerful laptop gaming graphics chip yet

AMD has unveiled a new laptop graphics processing unit (GPU) aimed at 1440p gaming, and it is the fastest mobile gaming chip the manufacturer has made to date.

Dubbed the Radeon RX 7900M, the chip features 72 compute units, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and consumes up to 180 watts of power.

It also boasts AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) upscaling technology, which promises a significant frame rate boost for games like Starfield and Forspoken.

The power consumption figure of 180 watts is relatively high for a laptop GPU, with Nvidia’s RTX 4080 mobile chip topping out at 110 watts.

AMD says the Radeon RX 7900M outperforms Nvidia’s flagship chip by 7% on average regarding frame rates, and it offers 4GB more GDDR6 RAM.

Based on its testing, the company claims that the Radeon RX 7900M will outperform an RTX 4080-equipped laptop by 27% on Starfield, achieving 62 frames per second in ultra 1440p settings with FSR2 enabled.

In Forspoken, the Radeon RX 7900M achieved 63 frames per second with FSR 3 disabled. This increased to 201 frames per second with the upscaling tech enabled.

It should be noted that although AMD also listed higher frame rates for several rasterised games, it was frequently beaten by Nvidia RTX 4080-equipped laptops when it comes to ray-traced games.