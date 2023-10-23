Blizzard raffling off human blood-infused Diablo IV gaming PC

Diablo IV developer Blizzard has launched a month-long blood drive in the US, and once donations reach 666 quarts, the company will raffle off “a custom liquid-cooled PC infused with real human blood”.

The move is in celebration of the game’s new season — Season of Blood — and the Blood Harvest events it introduced.

“We have launched a real-life Blood Harvest, offering fans in-game rewards in exchange for donating their blood,” said Blizzard.

The initiative will also give players access to in-game rewards once blood donations reach various thresholds.

Once donations reach 33%, Blizzard will release the first tier of rewards: a batch of five weapon cosmetics.

At 66%, players can access the Loch Raeth Maor barbarian armour cosmetic, and at 100%, Blizzard will release the Vermilion Eye Piebald mount and raffle off the blood-infused PC.

The PC giveaway isn’t limited to those who donated. Once the goal of 666 quarts is met, any US-based player over the age of 18 can enter.

Regarding specs, the PC boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, an Intel Core i9 CPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, 3TB of SSD storage, and a Quantum Vector GPU Waterblock for cooling.

Players can donate blood at local blood centres and submit proof on the Diablo Blood Harvest Website. The website also features a progress bar of donations received versus its goal.

At the time of writing, it is at 25%, just 8% away from the first in-game reward threshold.

