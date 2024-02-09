GeForce Now a huge success in South Africa

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is proving to be a hit among South Africans, according to usage data shared by mobile network operator Rain.

Cloud game streaming services like GeForce Now allow gamers without powerful hardware to play many demanding PC titles.

Instead of buying or building your own high-end gaming PC, GeForce Now connects you to a gaming server equipped with a powerful processor and graphics card.

Nvidia launched the GeForce Now beta in 2015 and officially began rolling it out in its first supported countries in 2020.

It supports over 1,500 games. Players must have access to these titles through their Steam, Epic Games, Ubisoft, or Microsoft Stores.

The service requires server infrastructure to be rolled out locally to ensure low latency, so deployments around the world take time.

In South Africa, Nvidia partnered with Rain to become the first cloud game streaming service in South Africa.

MyBroadband tested the service while it was in beta and after its official launch in early December 2023 and has been impressed with its performance.

We were particularly fond of the service’s latency being low enough to ensure that we could be competitive in fast-paced multiplayer online gaming and the high-fidelity graphics we could enjoy in single-player titles.

Rain offers two tiers for the service — the RTX 3060-powered Priority plan with up to 60fps in 1080p resolution and the RTX 3080-powered Ultra option supporting up to 120fps in 4K resolution.

The service is available to anyone — you need not use a Rain broadband service to access GeForce Now.

Rain said gamers had played two million minutes or 36,851 hours on GeForce Now since the official rollout.

It would take one person about 1,535 and a half days to clock that amount of game time on their own.

According to Rain, the service has also performed well, with “extremely positive” customer responses and online reviews to date.

The mobile operator also shared the service’s top three most played games and how many hours subscribers have spent on them.

The most popular titles on GeForce Now in South Africa are summarised in the table below.

Most popular games on GeForce Now in South Africa Rank Title Total playing hours 1 Fortnite 4,012 2 Cyberpunk 2077 1,785 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 1,602

Non-Rain customers pay R200 for Priority and R400 for Ultra, while Rain customers get a 20% discount on each plan.

Unfortunately, both subscriptions were at capacity within hours of launching and remained unavailable to new subscribers at the time of publication.

However, those interested can put their names on a waiting list so that Rain can give them an opportunity to sign up if any slots open up.

Rain said it realised that there is increased demand for the service and continued to work closely with Nvidia on plans to grow capacity “in the future”.

The operator has to impose a limit on sign-ups, or it could frustrate users who have to wait for a gaming server to become available for them to use.

Rain said both the Priority and Ultra users currently experience zero queuing time to use their service.

It would not reveal how many users had already subscribed to the service.

However, we could come up with some estimated figures using the total gaming hours it provided.

In the most unlikely scenario, it would take a minimum of 25 players to continuously play games on the service from launch for over 60 days to get to 36,851 hours.

The average number of hours played on GeForce Now per day works out to roughly 614 hours.

If every subscriber played one hour per day, there would be over 600 players using the service.

If the average daily game time per player is double that number, the players could be around 300.

The table below estimates the number of players using the service based on average daily playtime.