Xbox in trouble in South Africa

Recent MyBroadband surveys and feedback from major retailers suggest that PlayStation has become a firm favourite among console gamers in South Africa after previously being neck-and-neck with Xbox.

When MyBroadband previously polled our readers in 2023 to find out which was the most-used gaming console, 54% of participants said they owned an Xbox compared to 37% who had a PlayStation.

In a more recent poll that also included PC, mobile, and Nintendo platforms, 21% of readers said they used the PlayStation compared to 15% on Xbox, and 2% on Nintendo.

When excluding the PC and mobile votes, PlayStation received 56% of the vote, Xbox got roughly 40%, and Nintendo accounted for the remaining 6%.

The results in another recent poll on the MyBroadband forum in April 2025 were nearly identical, with PlayStation claiming 56% of the console gamers’ votes, Xbox taking 38%, and Nintendo getting 7%.

The preference for PlayStation was also evident in feedback from two major South African retailers — Amazon.co.za and Game and Makro parent Massmart.

Massmart told MyBroadband it had noted a decrease in the range of Xbox products available in the South African market.

In a surprise twist, Microsoft did not launch any of its refreshed Xbox Series X|S consoles in South Africa in 2024.

People interested in its white Series S 1TB, Series X 1TB digital edition, or Series X 2TB special edition would have to shop overseas.

According to Massmart, the PlayStation offering has remained “consistent”, resulting in it being the preferred gaming console for the majority of its customers.

“We have also seen customers respond well to value-added bundle deals, where additional accessories such as controllers or headsets are included with the console,” Massmart said.

Massmart said it also looked forward to how the Nintendo Switch 2 will perform following its recent launch in South Africa.

Amazon.co.za told MyBroadband that the PlayStation 5 led sales in its gaming category, although it saw growing demand for the Xbox Series S.

Amazon said the recent PS5 Pro launch had successfully driven existing PlayStation customers to upgrade.

Microsoft having the last laugh

Phil Spencer, chief executive officer of gaming at Microsoft. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

The Xbox console’s waning popularity is not unique to South Africa. Microsoft is also struggling to sell consoles in other countries.

According to Sony’s latest official data, it has sold over 74 million PlayStation 5 units in about four and a half years.

While Microsoft does not share Xbox sales figures, estimates show that the combined Xbox Series X|S tally was roughly 33 million over the same period.

However, Microsoft is likely not too fazed by this, as it is dominating in video game sales — even on Sony’s platform.

Following a flurry of acquisitions in recent years. Microsoft Gaming now holds over 40 studios in its portfolio, including Bethesda parent ZeniMax Media and Activision Blizzard.

Windows Central recently reported that Microsoft-owned titles accounted for six out of the top 10 games on PlayStation sales charts in the second quarter of 2025.

That means Microsoft also benefits indirectly from PlayStation sales, as many of Sony’s faithful are playing its games.

The opposite is generally not the case, as Sony prefers to keep its biggest PlayStation titles exclusive to its console.

Microsoft Gaming boss Phil Spencer has consistently stated that the company’s approach is not about selling the most consoles.

“If that were our approach, we wouldn’t put our games on PC,” he previously said. “We wouldn’t put our games on Xbox One. We wouldn’t do xCloud and allow people to play games on their phones.”

Instead, Microsoft’s approach is focused on reaching gamers on as many platforms as possible, including Sony’s.