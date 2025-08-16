Australians censor content in South Africa

An Australian activist organisation called Collective Shout has successfully lobbied global payment processors like Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal to force video game marketplace Steam to change its content policies.

While Steam owner Valve averted an outright ban from the credit card companies, as of publication, South Africans cannot use PayPal to buy games, music, and other media sold on the platform.

The situation demonstrates how a well-resourced group in a different country can have an outsized impact on products and services offered by global platforms in South Africa.

Steam’s policy change and Collective Shout’s demands currently only impact certain extreme adult-themed games, but the activist group’s campaigns have previously targeted mainstream games and rap music.

These included an attempt to have rapper Eminem’s Australian visa revoked ahead of his 2014 tour, with the group alleging that he incites violence against women in his lyrics.

Also in 2014, Collective Shout protested Grand Theft Auto V, describing it as a “video game that encourages players to brutally murder women for entertainment”.

In 2017, Collective Shout and other anti-violence organisations released a statement protesting the Fifty Shades series, claiming it could lead to women being killed.

“This is not entertainment. This is not sexy. This results in serious harm to women and, in the worst-case scenario, murder,” they said.

In 2018, it promoted a petition to ban the sale of Detroit: Become Human in Australia, a game which they said contained themes of “child abuse and violence against women”.

Detroit: Become Human is a cinematic and story-driven game that was critically well-received and praised for its deep branching narrative.

It does contain a sequence where an unstable father beats his daughter to death. However, players do not see it happen, and the character is immediately remorseful in a moment of clarity after his fit of rage.

Open letter to Mastercard, Visa, and PayPal

Game marketplace Steam no longer offers PayPal as a payment method in South Africa

In 2025, Collective Shout wrote an open letter to major payment processors after discovering certain age-restricted content on Steam and Itch.io, a platform primarily aimed at smaller independent game developers.

“We do not see how facilitating payment transactions and deriving financial benefit from these violent and unethical games is consistent with your corporate values and mission statements,” Collective Shout wrote on 11 July.

“We request that you demonstrate corporate social responsibility and immediately cease processing payments on Steam and Itch.io and any other platforms hosting similar games.”

Within days, Valve started removing listings for games deemed offensive from Steam. Itch.io followed soon thereafter.

However, as Itch.io is a much smaller company, it delisted all adult-themed games as a precaution. It would later reinstate some free games and said it was actively seeking alternative payment processors.

Responding to criticism and requests for comment, Mastercard claimed it had not unduly influenced which games are allowed on Steam and Itch’s platforms.

“Mastercard has not evaluated any game or required restrictions of any activity on game creator sites and platforms, contrary to media reports and allegations,” the payment card giant said.

Mastercard said its payment network follows standards based on the rule of law and that it allows all lawful purchases on its network.

“At the same time, we require merchants to have appropriate controls to ensure Mastercard cards cannot be used for unlawful purchases, including illegal adult content.”

Valve has disputed Mastercard’s claims, telling PC Gamer that its payment processors had also objected to lawful content.

“Mastercard did not communicate with Valve directly, despite our request to do so,” a Valve spokesperson told PC Gamer.

“Mastercard communicated with payment processors and their acquiring banks. Payment processors communicated this with Valve, and we replied by outlining Steam’s policy since 2018 of attempting to distribute games that are legal for distribution.”

Steam’s rules and guidelines for acceptable content on its platform ban hate speech, adult content that isn’t appropriately labelled and age-gated, and content that exploits children in any way.

It also expressly prohibits content that violates the laws of any jurisdiction in which it will be available.

“Payment processors rejected this, and specifically cited Mastercard’s Rule 5.12.7 and risk to the Mastercard brand.”

Among other things, Mastercard’s Rule 5.12.7 forbids any transaction that, in its sole discretion, may reflect negatively on its brand or damage the company’s goodwill.

Absa customers report problems with Visa cards

Steam web interface. Photographer: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com



The reports about Valve’s conflict with its payment processors cast a new light on recent reports from Absa customers who could not make Steam purchases using their Visa payment cards.

Since May, several Absa customers have reported receiving an error message when trying to use their Visa cards on Steam.

Customers reported receiving an SMS stating, “Absa: The online transaction is not allowed under South African Exchange Control regulations. Auth FSP/NCRCP7.”

MyBroadband asked Absa about the reports, but the bank said nothing unusual was happening with Steam transactions.

Therefore, the SMS message was incorrect as exchange controls had nothing to do with the declined transactions.

“Absa does allow transactions linked to Steam, an international digital distribution platform,” the bank said. “We decline transactions that are considered suspicious.”

In early August, impacted customers reported that their cards had started working again, with the Steam website redirecting to the merchant verification page for 3D Secure authentication.

Reluctant regulators

Stanley Skoglund, former Visa Europe Senior Vice President: Payment System & Enterprise Risk

While Visa and Mastercard acting as de facto media regulators is a concern, the Financial Times (FT) reported in its Hot Money podcast series that neither payments network wants the role.

Instead, they view it as a role that was forced upon them to protect their brands, as there was no effective global governmental response to regulating potentially harmful content sold online.

Speaking to FT, Visa Europe’s former senior vice-president of Payment System and Enterprise Risk, Stanley Skoglund, said any decisions they made were never taken lightly.

“Visa cannot be a policeman of the world trying to say you can buy this, but you can’t buy that,” said Skoglund. “You can see how that could go wrong quite quickly.”

Skoglund and former Visa Europe colleague Kevin Smith also explained that the card companies rarely set explicit rules or ban specific types of content.

Instead, they provide guidelines that banks and other financial service providers in the chain must develop rules around.

These downstream payment system players are simply told to protect the brand. They then have the unenviable task of interpreting the guidelines, monitoring sites, and deciding what gets banned.

This arms-length approach, as reluctant global media regulators, has led to one of PayPal’s bank partners cutting off Steam for currencies like the South African rand.

“In early July 2025, PayPal notified Valve that their acquiring bank for payment transactions in certain currencies was immediately terminating the processing of any transactions related to Steam,” Valve stated.

As a result, Steam can only accept PayPal for a handful of currencies, including the Euro, Canadian dollar, British pound, Japanese yen, and U.S. dollar. Ironically, PayPal still lets Steam process Australian dollar transactions.

“We hope to offer PayPal as an option for these currencies in the future but the timeline is uncertain,” Valve said.

“We are also evaluating adding additional payment methods on Steam for the customers affected by this.”