Good news for online gamers in South Africa

With the impending launch of a new subsea cable to Australia, South African online gamers could soon experience lower latency in multiplayer titles when playing with or against people in Oceania.

Google announced its Umoja cable route between Kenya and Australia in May 2024. The route runs over land to South Africa’s coast, from where a direct undersea cable will link to Australia.

To date, Google has shared very few details about the cable, apart from a rough map of its layout and a planned launch date in early 2026.

The cable’s cost, coastal landing stations, and expected round-trip latency are a complete mystery. The company and cable builder SubCom have also repeatedly failed to comment on media queries about this.

Google has at least confirmed the total length of the cable route will be 13,000km.

It will run from Nairobi in Kenya to Uganda before going south through Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia, and Zimbabwe before reaching South Africa.

To calculate the theoretical one-way latency on an optic fibre cable between two locations, you can take the distance and divide it by 200,000, which is the speed of light in kilometres per second.

For the 8,000km distance between the two existing fibre landing stations on South Africa’s east coast —Amanzimtoti and Mtunzini — and Perth on Australia’s west cost, this works out to around 40ms.

The theoretical round-trip latency between South Africa and Australia should therefore be 80ms — on the most direct route.

However, when considering slight cable deviations based on specific seafloor features and inherent telecommunications equipment delays, it will likely be slightly longer.

With an additional overhead of 10ms to 30ms, a more realistic round-trip latency would be 90ms to 110ms. Moving over to the west coast of Australia could add another 40ms.

That would put the latency between South Africa and Australia between roughly 110ms and 150ms, depending on the specific location. That would be substantially better than what is currently on offer.

According to Wondernetwork, the average latencies between Johannesburg and Perth and Johannesburg and Sydney are currently around 340ms and 409ms.

All undersea fibre routes between South Africa and Australia currently travel through North or South America or move along the Asian coastline.

South African gamers struggling with high latency

Infographic showing rough route of Umoja cable

South African gamers playing competitive multiplayer titles are often frustrated with the lack of local servers, even for some popular games.

In many cases, the servers with the lowest latency are located in the United Kingdom or Europe. Round-trip latencies between South Africa and those countries are typically between 160ms and 200ms.

South Africans are at a big disadvantage, especially in first-person shooters, where quick reactions can mean the difference between virtual life and death.

Although South Africa has roughly 26.5 million gamers, the vast majority of these are playing on mobile devices. PC and console gamers only account for about 4 million gamers.

With gamers split across many titles, only the most popular games get local servers. Battle royale games are often excluded because they require a large number of players to fill up a lobby.

Australia has servers for more games than South Africa. This makes sense when considering its much larger console and PC gaming market.

According to the Australia Plays 2023 study, roughly four in every five Australians play video games. 81% of households with gamers have a video game console, while 59% have a gaming PC.

In addition to providing South African gamers with access to lower-latency servers than when they are connected to the UK or Europe, friends and family members playing across the Indian Ocean will have a better experience.

Australia and its neighbour, New Zealand, are popular emigration destinations for South Africans. New Zealand had the fifth-largest South African diaspora, at 95,577 by 2023.

As of 2024, roughly 224,160 South Africans were living in Australia. The only country with more expats was the UK.

When playing with users on the Australian west coast, servers in Asia tend to offer the best balance of latency to both locations.

On the East coast, users in both countries must connect to servers in North or South America for the ideal mid-way latency stops.

In both cases, the best possible round-trip latencies to the servers are between 200ms and 300ms, which makes for a near-unplayable experience in games requiring fast reaction times.

It should be noted that having access to the lower-latency connection between South Africa and Australia will require using an Internet service provider (ISPs) that leases capacity on Umoja.