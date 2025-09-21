Soldiers deployed to Eskom power station beat man to death over stolen Xbox

Four soldiers deployed to the Camden Power Station in Mpumalanga are under investigation after a local man was beaten to death over an allegedly stolen Xbox.

Rapport reports that the soldiers, who were off-duty and not in uniform at the time, beat the man with golf clubs and a knobkerrie. They then took him to hospital, where he succumbed from his injuries.

That same night, at around 02:00 in the morning, the soldiers reportedly broke down the door of Thabo Nkosi, who works for a contractor that does repair work for Eskom.

According to Nkosi, they asked where the Xbox was and why he was stealing, but he didn’t know what they were talking about, and they didn’t give him a chance to speak.

Nkosi said he ran and hid in an unoccupied house until morning, when his father took him to the police station to report the incident.

South African National Defence Force spokesperson Rear Admiral Prince Tshabalala confirmed that police in Ermelo were holding four soldiers in connection with the case.

Tshabalala said that three were regular force members and one belonged to the reserve force. Preliminary information indicated that they were off duty and acted in their personal capacity.

“The SA Army will fully support and cooperate with the SAPS in the ongoing investigation. The military remains committed to upholding the rule of law and maintaining discipline within its ranks,” said Tshabalala.

Soldiers remain deployed at power stations around South Africa as part of an operation launched in 2023 to protect Eskom’s infrastructure from sabotage and other criminal activity.

The initial deployment involved about 900 troops. Although it was initially meant to last only a few months, President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly extended it.

South Africa’s commander-in-chief extended the operation again last year, but reduced the number of soldiers to 746.

This comes at a substantial cost to taxpayers but appears to have paid off. Eskom told MyBroadband it directly attributes the decrease in sabotage to the SANDF’s participation at its power stations.

Impact of sabotage on load-shedding “exaggerated”

Mteto Nyati, Eskom chairman

Last year, Eskom board chairman Mteto Nyati said claims that staff were going out of their way to damage equipment and power stations were “highly exaggerated”.

He also said the impact of the small-scale sabotage that was occurring was minimal and was not a key contributor to load-shedding.

Nyati said what they had seen was people damaging or destroying coal conveyors. However, this was not to shut down the power station, but to protect the business of companies delivering coal by truck.

“So, what we then did, one of the key interventions was to deploy technology, using drones to monitor these conveyor belts,” Nyati said.

“We’ve been able to catch a few people trying to do that and take some of those through the court processes.”

Eskom’s former leadership team reported numerous incidents of suspected sabotage by its staff and contractors in 2021 and 2022. However, it reported very few incidents in 2023.

Excluding sabotage that compromised railway lines and conveyor belts feeding coal to Eskom power stations, it published information regarding suspected sabotage on several occasions, including:

In his book Truth to Power, Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter detailed several incidents of sabotage, describing the struggle as a “low-grade civil war against criminals threatening to overrun the state.”