South Africa wants to register every drone and build aerial “highways”

The transport department has published a draft strategy document for public comment, proposing that all remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) in the country, which include drones, must be registered.

The document, titled the Draft Airfreight Strategy for South Africa 2025, outlines a comprehensive plan for strategic interventions to enhance the country’s air freight industry.

Drones are increasingly being used or considered for use in sectors like security, surveying, logistics, construction, and agriculture.

The strategy covers various drone-related topics, including establishing drone-specific corridors and drone “highways” between major hubs.

One of the department’s action items is developing and maintaining an electronic system on which all remotely piloted aircraft systems distributed or sold in South Africa must be registered.

“To ensure controlled access and distribution of RPAS, establish an electronic register for all RPAS distributed or sold in South Africa,” the action item says.

“In addition, all RPAS of determined minimum specifications must be installed with a device to monitor and track it.”

The department states that the register would lead to tighter control of access to certain types of drones, thanks to the “RICA-type” registration of drones and their operators.

RICA, or the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act, registers SIM cards, linking them to the owner of the device in which they are being used.

However, SIM registration in South Africa has failed at what it set out to achieve, as the system has made it trivially easy for merchants with fewer scruples to register SIMs with false or inaccurate information.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will be tasked with designing, creating, and maintaining the national drone register.

Moreover, the Department of Transport wants to manage drones’ access to controlled airspace through remote tracking and identification, and automated airspace exclusion.

This will be supported by a digital application and the implementation of unmanned aircraft system (UAS) traffic management.

“The use of drones in airfreight is still in its infancy but is an area where new operational models are being actively explored,” the department said.

“Regulation in South Africa does not accommodate the characteristics of drone operations.”

The primary strategy implications related to drones include organising drone-specific airspace traffic management, the risk-based categorisation of drone operations, and actioning other aspects of a drone ecosystem.

The department said drone corridors would be defined, approved, and established under the National Airspace Committee (NASCOM).

“Individual operators can apply to have corridors designated (demand-driven), or corridors can be established on a supply-driven basis,” it said.

“Drone ‘highways’ should be considered on routes that connect major economic hubs, with first/last-mile legs the responsibility of individual operators to apply for.”

Drones in private security

Drones offer significant benefits for private security companies by providing a non-lethal alternative to surveillance and deterring criminals.

According to iTOO Risk Solutions drone expert Kopano Tholo, the private security industry can use drones to enhance the safety of its operations and that of the general public.

“Drones allow for surveillance without escalation as they reduce the need for immediate physical presence,” said Tholo.

“For instance, they are equipped with thermal imaging, high-zoom cameras, and artificial intelligence analytics that can monitor high-risk areas in real-time — night or day.”

Drone use can be enhanced with AI integration. Tholo said drones can be equipped with AI models that can detect movements of specific objects, which in turn can trigger alerts around particular parameters.

“For instance, AI detection can aid patrollers or drone operators to identify specific equipment or goods being carried into a mall or stadium,” Tholo says.

“This allows police or patrollers to be alert as to what the situation is on the ground.”

Security camera surveillance provider Vumacam recently announced a partnership with Drone Force, a docked drone provider, which it claims will enhance its surveillance and situational awareness.

“This partnership introduces a formidable new dimension of intelligent, integrated security,” said Vumacam.

The security firm said the combination of its technology, which provides top-tier ground-level intelligence, and Drone Force’s aerial coverage and situational awareness, is highly beneficial.

“The result: elevated protection, faster response times, and seamless coverage across both urban and private environments,” said Vumacam.

Drone Force specialises in CAA-compliant unmanned aircraft systems housed in docking stations that can be activated remotely.

“These ‘drone-in-a-box’ solutions can launch, land, and recharge themselves, ensuring constant readiness in most weather conditions, day or night,” said Vumacam.

Drone Force’s systems are compliant, secure, and ethically operated, and Vumacam said each deployment will follow strict legal and ethical protocols.