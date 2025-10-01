Massive Microsoft Game Pass price increases in South Africa

Microsoft has increased the prices of its Game Pass subscription plans by as much as 109% in South Africa and halved the library of the mid-tier package.

The overhaul is part of a wider global restructuring and pricing adjustments for the Game Pass subscription.

Microsoft has positioned the changes as “upgrades” due to the addition of games access across both Xbox and PC, unlimited cloud gaming, and in-game benefits that include Riot Games titles.

However, despite also applying the changes and increased prices in South Africa, the cloud gaming feature continues to remain unavailable on the local version of the service.

The most affordable Game Pass Core subscription has been changed to Game Pass Essential. Its price has increased from R79 to R139 per month, an increase of 76%.

The Game Pass Essential’s library consists of around 50 titles, double the number of Core. Access to online multiplayer on console has also been retained from the previous plan.

The Standard subscription has been renamed to Premium, and its price has been hiked from R149 to R199 per month.

While this is the smallest increase on any plan, Microsoft has reduced this option’s library from about 400 games to 200.

New Microsoft Studios releases will also only be added to the service after 12 months.

For day one releases, users will have to subscribe to the top-end Ultimate subscription. This option includes the full library of 400 titles and is now priced at R349, compared to its previous price of R199.

Its selection includes the Ubisoft+ Classics and EA Play catalogues, as well as a promise of 75 day-one Microsoft-published games per year.

The PC-only Game Pass subscription includes all the same games and benefits of the Ultimate plan, apart from access to Xbox games.

This subscription has received the most significant price hike, with a 109% jump from R119 to R249.

The new plans and prices already apply to new subscribers. Current Game Pass subscribers will start paying the new prices on their first billing date after 4 November 2025.

The table below summarises the Microsoft Game Pass pricing changes in South Africa.