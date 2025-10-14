Microsoft price pain in South Africa

South Africans are paying substantially more for subscriptions to video, music, gaming, cloud, and other software subscription services than they did five years ago.

However, one tech giant’s price hikes seem to be particularly out of tune with inflation and the volatile dollar-to-rand exchange rate: Microsoft.

Online subscription-based services have become popular in many industries over the past decade.

While software companies have long used annual licences for some of their products, the popularity of flexible month-to-month subscriptions is often attributed to video streaming service Netflix.

In recent years, Netflix has regularly increased its prices in major markets, especially the U.S. In South Africa, the adjustments have been less frequent.

Since rolling out rand-based pricing in 2017, Netflix has only increased prices twice in South Africa — in 2022 and in 2025.

Since 2020, the price of Netflix Standard has increased by 29% to R159, while Premium is 36% higher at R229.

These adjustments are not bad considering the 26.8% inflation rate over the past five years and the rand’s weakening against the dollar, the currency in which Netflix conducts its business.

In 2020, the rand was trading at an average of R16.45 to the dollar, compared to a roughly R18.11 average in 2025. Inflation over the same period was approximately 27%.

Therefore, a U.S.-based company would need to charge 37% more for a product sold in South Africa just to maintain the same amount of revenue in relative terms.

MyBroadband’s analysis of the prices of U.S.-based subscription services found that most plans’ prices have increased by less than 37% over the past five years. Microsoft is an outlier.

Price increases on many of Microsoft’s most popular products have substantially outpaced inflation. They can also not be fully explained by the weakening of the rand against the dollar.

Game Pass price hike backlash

Editorial credit: vfhnb12 / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft recently came under fire for sweeping changes to its Game Pass offering, including substantial price increases across all markets.

In South Africa, the prices are increasing by as much as 108% on its PC Game Pass plan, which is going up from R119 to R249 per month.

The latest price is over five times more than what the subscription cost in South Africa in 2020. The two other Microsoft plans that were available in 2020 have also increased by more than 100%.

The hikes have not only impacted gamers. The software giant’s productivity suite, Microsoft 365, which has become indispensable for many organisations, has also become far more expensive.

Microsoft 365 Personal has increased from R99 to R159, a jump of 61%, while the Microsoft 365 Family plan is 47% more expensive.

Other subscription services that have increased substantially are EA Play, Apple TV+, and Disney+. The latter has increased by 34% in the three years since it launched.

A few exceptions

Only a handful of subscription services have remained at the same price as in 2020. These include Netflix’s Basic package, which has been R99 since 2017.

MultiChoice’s main Showmax Entertainment service has also remained at this price for a decade. In addition, the price of its DStv Stream Premium offering has come down by roughly 2%.

Amazon Prime Video has also maintained its R79 rand-based pricing since 2021. The previous price of $5.99 in 2020 was roughly in line with current pricing, depending on when in the year it was paid.

The table below compares the prices of various popular local and international online subscription services in 2020 and 2025.