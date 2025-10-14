A day in the life of a professional gamer

Simmele Dlamini, better known as Beamerboy TV, is a South African gaming content creator from Cato Ridge in KwaZulu-Natal who primarily plays Call of Duty: Warzone.

He is also known for his videos of gameplay sessions with local music celebrities like Tellaman, Nasty C, and Cassper Nyovest.

While many people may associate the term “professional gamer” with e-sports and someone who plays video games competitively, very few people can earn a living this way.

Among the thousands of games in the world that lend themselves to competitive play, only a handful attract enough viewership to become an e-sport.

Of the people who play those games, very few are good enough to do so at a professional competitive level. However, there are more ways to earn a living in gaming.

At 20 years old, Dlamini is a recent matriculant of Haythorne Secondary in Pietermaritzburg. He has been uploading videos on YouTube since 2020, and been on TikTok and Instagram since 2022.

Last year, he won the DStv Content Creator Award for Gaming Creator of the Year and has been nominated for Gamer of the Year in the 2025 South African Social Media Awards.

“It’s a mix of freedom, repetition, and flexibility,” Dlamini said to describe a typical day in his life.

“It’s a lifestyle that allows me to stay creative and adaptable, while still keeping a structure that works for me.”

Dlamini said content creation is his main focus and only source of income through sponsorships, and revenue from YouTube and streaming. He also does some freelance video editing on the side.

“It’s not quite enough to move out on my own yet, but maybe enough if I had a roommate, I’m sure I could,” he said.

“My end goal has always been to make a real name for myself in the South African gaming space and build enough capital to eventually start an online business.”

He said that would allow him to keep creating content while working toward financial freedom. “Doing what I love, without being limited by instability or burnout.”

Gaming as a job in South Africa — A Day In The Life

Dlamini said that on weekdays, he is usually up around 06:00 to drop his sister off at school. If it’s the weekend, he sleeps in a bit and wakes up around 09:00.

“I normally scroll through social media for about an hour — a bad habit I’m trying to fix — and then I start my day with editing,” he said.

“If it’s a YouTube video, I’ll edit my own content first. Sometimes, I also edit for other creators like Cassper Nyovest, who recently got into gaming.”

He said that most of his long-form video editing happens in the afternoons. “It can take hours, especially since my ADHD makes me jump between projects sometimes,” he said.

Dlamini said he usually finishes his edit at around 15:00 or 16:00, then takes a short break, often to watch some anime while enjoying his lunch, just to clear his head before he gets back to work.

“Then I move into short-form content editing, specifically TikTok and YouTube Shorts,” he said.

“My short-form videos are a big part of what I do. I spend hours crafting a story that fits into a 60–90 second clip, although they’re usually longer.”

He usually posts his videos around 21:00, then takes a shower and makes some coffee before he gets ready to stream around 22:00.

“I set up my PC and start my Twitch or TikTok stream. I normally stream until 01:00 or 02:30, depending on the day,” he said.

After streaming, he goes through the clips he captured and organises them for the next day. “This is how I turn my stream moments into storytelling videos,” he said.

“I then go to sleep around 02:00 or 03:00 on average, depending on the day of the week.”

Lack of fibre access

Dlamini said he had to adapt to streaming late at night because his area doesn’t have fibre Internet yet. “I make the most of the stable connection hours. It’s not perfect, but it’s part of the grind,” he said.

“Outside of content creation, I jog twice a week to clear my mind. I used to work out at my friend’s house every Monday to Friday, but he moved out a while ago.”

He said he also goes out to “have fun” (his airquotes) about twice a month. “I’m not a huge fan of going out, but every once in a while, it’s good to touch grass.”

Dlamini said that health is also a big priority for him and that spending so much time editing and streaming can easily lead to burnout.

“So I make a conscious effort to move around, exercise and socialise when I can,” he said.

“Even something as simple as chatting with friends or getting some sunlight helps keep my energy balanced and my creativity sharp.”

In between all this, Dlamini said he still helps around the house and handles normal life stuff. His schedule is flexible, allowing events, campaigns, and collaborations to disrupt his routine in a positive way.