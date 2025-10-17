Battlefield 6 a record hit

Electronic Arts sold more than seven million copies of its new Battlefield 6 title in the first three days of release, a record for the first-person shooter franchise.

Battlefield 6 came out on 10 October to largely positive reviews. It’s a remarkable comeback for a series with a spotty history.

The previous two games, 2018’s Battlefield V and Battlefield 2042, which came out three years later, were commercial disappointments that led to public mea culpas from EA’s chief executive officer Andrew Wilson.

After those failures, EA tapped executive Vince Zampella, one of the original creators of rival shooting game Call of Duty, to lead the next Battlefield with a stable of four studios.

Zampella’s own studio, Respawn Entertainment, created the hit Apex Legends for EA.

The big launch arrived just weeks after EA announced plans to go private in a deal led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Silver Lake and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners.

The $55 billion deal is expected to close next year and would be the largest leveraged buyout in history.