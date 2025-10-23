MultiChoice-backed gaming company building studios in South Africa

ITThynk, a South African technology firm backed by the MultiChoice Innovation Fund (MIF), aims to keep the South African gaming market, valued at an estimated R7 billion, local.

The company is concerned that nearly all of the value within South Africa’s gaming market leaves the country, and its mission is to change that. Part of its plan includes building local gaming studios.

“South Africa’s gaming market is worth an estimated R7 billion, but nearly all of it leaves the country,” said ITThynk CEO Raymond Ledwaba.

The Johannesburg-based company is backed by the MIF and the National Treasury’s Jobs Fund. It is currently building local gaming studios, training young developers, and creating original African titles.

It also delivers enterprise software and artificial intelligence solutions to clients, including South Africa’s communications regulator, Icasa, and the South African National Space Agency.

It has also delivered systems for the University of the Witwatersrand and the Government Employees Medical Scheme.

Jeffrey Ledwaba and Gideon Ogongo founded ITThynk in 2005, initially establishing the company as a consulting firm. Raymond Ledwaba took over in 2017 after first working at PwC and Absa.

Under his leadership, the company has expanded into the enterprise technology and creative industries. Today, its projects range from software development and AI solutions to gaming.

Some of its prominent partners include Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, which provide the backbone to scale these solutions.

This helps clients modernise data systems, automate reporting, and improve customer engagement. Icasa has credited the company for its professionalism and competence.

The company underwent a major shift in 2020, when Ledwaba co-founded ITThynk Gaming with Neo Rathebe and Robin Bleekers.

The vision has seen ITThynk lead the AfriGames consortium in collaboration with Tshimologong, Spielfabrique, Academy of Digital Arts, Africa Games Week, and Leaders in Motion Academy.

“With R12.9 million from the National Treasury’s Jobs Fund, matched by private partners to reach R25.8 million, the initiative is incubating six SMMEs, training 121 developers, and creating 152 jobs,” said MultiChoice.

“By mid-2024, three startups had been incubated, 41 jobs created, and eight bursaries awarded.”

The company’s portfolio already includes 12 titles across seven countries, with a combined total of more than 250,000 downloads.

One of its upcoming projects is Khamani: The Lion of Summer, a game that ITThynk hopes will demonstrate that African studios can compete on the global stage.

“The company’s growth has been supported strongly by the MultiChoice Innovation Fund, not just through financial investment but through mentorship, network access, and capacity building,” said MultiChoice.

“This enablement allows young tech companies to bridge gaps in skills, capital, and credibility.”

Today, ITThynk employs approximately 40 people across its software, AI, and gaming divisions. According to Ledwaba, its success is not only measured by turnover but also by the opportunities it creates.

“We want to build sustainable African technology companies that can compete globally while creating meaningful work locally,” he said.

“Knowing that we’re contributing to an industry and opening doors for others is what keeps me going.”