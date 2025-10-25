Rain disappoints South African cloud gamers — but there is good news

Rain failed to open the next wave of Nvidia GeForce Now seats in late-August 2025, as it had hoped, meaning that no new cloud gamers have been able to experience the service since its launch in 2023.

However, the network operator told MyBroadband that it has extensively tested the platform to ensure it can scale without issue, and it expects to open more subscription sheets towards the end of October.

“GeForce Now has experienced exceptional demand since launch. We’ve deliberately taken time to refine the experience and ensure the platform can scale seamlessly,” Rain said.

“We’re now completing final testing and expect to open additional subscription seats around October 30th.”

In August, the network operator told MyBroadband that it hoped to open the next wave of subscriptions by the end of that month.

The cloud gaming platform recently received major upgrades in South Africa, enabling subscribers on its top-tier plan to game with a far more powerful graphics card.

“Our upgrade of the GeForce Now infrastructure from RTX 3080 to RTX 4080, enabling up to 4K resolution at 240 FPS, is now complete,” Rain said.

“We hope to open the next wave of seats by the end of this month, beginning with our earliest waitlist supporters, and will continue inviting additional users as capacity grows.”

Rain launched its locally-hosted Nvidia GeForce Now offering in December 2023. The service enables gamers with less-powerful hardware to play high-end games through cloud streaming.

Rain’s Nvidia GeForce Now subscriptions are available in two tiers: Performance and Ultimate. However, they were known as “Priority” and “Ultra”, respectively, at launch.

The lower-tier plan, priced at R200 per month, lets subscribers access a dedicated gaming server with an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card, enabling 1080p gaming at 60 frames per second (fps).

At launch, the higher-tier plan offered customers access to a dedicated gaming server equipped with an RTX 3080 graphics card, allowing for 4K gaming at 60fps or 1440p gaming at 120fps.

However, it has since been upgraded to offer RTX 4080 graphics cards, enabling 4K gaming at up to 240fps.

Subscribers on the performance plan can game uninterrupted for six hours, while ultimate subscribers can do so for eight hours.

When a gaming session expires, customers must launch a new session, which could involve waiting in a queue if the servers are already occupied.

Win for South Africans with older and lower-end devices

MyBroadband tested the Rain Nvidia GeForce Now service on a 2018 MacBook Pro to determine the level of improvement it offered.

The laptop featured 16GB of RAM, an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, and an AMD Radeon Pro 555 GPU with 2GB of VRAM.

It managed to run games like Overwatch 2 and Fortnite locally on a Bootcamp partition running Windows 10, which provided a disappointing experience playing these titles.

While not unusable, it ran the games with poor frame rates on the lowest possible graphics settings and scaled-down rendering.

We were then invited to Rain’s Nvidia GeForce Now beta, which we tested on the system despite initially being sceptical.

Our scepticism arose when we noticed severe input delay during an early and short test. However, this was the result of an unstable Internet connection. We were also concerned about high in-game latency.

However, more in-depth testing revealed that this wasn’t the case. After tweaking settings and connecting to a stable network, the experience was game-changing.

Performance on titles that typically ran inconsistently at around 50fps increased to around 100 to 120fps, with minimal latency and negligible input delay.

Regarding latency, we primarily tested games like Fortnite and Apex Legends, during which the games ran at pings of between 160 and 180 milliseconds.

This was similar to the latency we experienced when playing these titles natively on the 2018 MacBook Pro.

In addition to offering a better gaming experience for people with lower-specced or non-gaming PCs, it also enables portable gaming on various devices.

We briefly tested Starfield on the GeForce Now mobile app on a Samsung Galaxy S22. Here, we experienced some challenges, including input delay and some graphical bugs.