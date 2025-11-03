The multi-million-rand shopping centre in Johannesburg which is completely empty except for one brilliant store

The Lancaster Shopping Centre, located on Jan Smuts Avenue in Craighall, Johannesburg, is completely empty, except for one unique shop, Top Deck.

Top Deck is one of South Africa’s leading stores for Magic: The Gathering products, including cards, singles, boosters, bundles, sleeves, deck boxes, and play mats.

The Lancaster Shopping Centre is situated within a 10km radius of Hyde Park, Sandhurst, and Craighall, and is renowned for its convenience and accessibility.

It has abundant parking, and round-the-clock security enhances safety and peace of mind for all visitors. Fieldspace Property Group, the owner of the four-storey shopping centre, refurbished the facility in 2022.

They wanted to make it more modern and transform it into a contemporary neighbourhood centre without losing its convenience and charm.

The revamp included a facelift to make it more appealing and opened it to Jan Smuts Avenue, creating a visual connection to the busy road.

MDS Architecture partner Chad Sampson told Construction World that the new design created a contemporary aesthetic.

“It incorporates copper cladding and vintage elements such as black, grey and orange colours on the exterior,” he said.

“Branding also has a vintage feel on all signage. Greenery along the open areas facing the street softens the building and entices visitors.”

Today, the Lancaster Shopping Centre is nearly entirely empty as the Fieldspace Property Group explores redevelopment opportunities.

“We welcome redevelopment opportunities, joint ventures or leasing proposals from large anchor tenants interested in occupying the entire building,” it said.

Top Deck – the only shop in the Lancaster Shopping Centre

Top Deck held a grand opening for its physical retail location at the Lancaster Shopping Centre on 31 May 2019. It specialises in collectable card games, such as Magic: The Gathering, and other gaming products.

Magic: The Gathering is a fantasy-themed trading card game created by mathematician Richard Garfield and published by Wizards of the Coast in 1993.

It’s widely considered the first collectable card game and remains one of the most popular and complex strategy games in the world.

Apart from Magic: The Gathering products, Top Deck also offers trading card game accessories, Pokémon cards, and board games.

The online store, delivering across South Africa, offers products aimed at both casual and serious card collectors and traders.

Top Deck also run Magic: The Gathering leagues and tournaments at their shop in the Lancaster Shopping Centre.

MyBroadband visited Top Deck, and it was clear why it is the premier Magic: The Gathering store in South Africa.

The staff were knowledgeable and helpful, and the store is frequented by many enthusiasts who trade cards and share their passion for the game.

Although it was the only store in the four-story Lancaster Shopping Centre, it did not seem out of place, considering its unique character.

The images below show photos of the empty Lancaster Shopping Centre and the Top Deck store.

The Lancaster Shopping Centre

Top Deck shop