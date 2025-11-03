The unique South African school with no classrooms and its own state-of-the-art eSports arena

Centennial Schools Sunninghill has learning hubs instead of classrooms, integrates technology into its programmes, and has the largest eSports Arena of its kind in Africa.

Centennial Schools is the brainchild of Shaun Fuchs, an experienced educator who has run some of South Africa’s top schools.

He was the managing director of Reddam House Schools, Crawford Schools, and the Centurus Colleges Group, and served as the principal at Crawford College Lonehill.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, with online learning becoming the norm, he realised that there were wide gaps in the mainstream education system.

This period further showcased the benefits of incorporating modern technology in teaching methodology.

Fuchs realised that South African learners were ready to break away from the norms of the current education system.

“In the last century, almost every aspect of our world has changed, except one: classrooms,” he said.

“We rely on outdated teaching methods, lack personalisation, face a significant skills gap, and maintain a rigid, innovation-resistant structure.”

He argues it was crucial to involve students as key stakeholders in decisions about schools and teaching methods.

“This generation is the most tech-savvy, digitally informed group we’ve ever had, and we can no longer afford for our education system to ignore that,” he said.

Fuchs believes using technology is the best way to address the growing gap between the schooling system and the rapidly evolving world.

This goes beyond simply providing every child with a laptop or tablet on which the curriculum is delivered.

Technology is essential to disrupting the education system and adequately preparing children for the workforce.

To address this need, he launched the Centennial Schools Sunninghill in January 2022 with 35 students ranging from Grade 7 to Grade 9.

Centennial Schools Sunninghill

Centennial Schools founder and CEO Shaun Fuchs

Centennial Schools Sunninghill is a unique educational institution which replaced classrooms with tech-based learning spaces.

Although it teaches the CAPS curriculum and writes the IEB matric exams, the school also integrates tech-forward subjects each year.

The core pillars of the school’s teaching are technology, mathematics, science, business, and entrepreneurship.

The students learn coding, gaming, content creation, filmmaking, entrepreneurship, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies.

“These subjects are not merely nice to have. They are vital in preparing our students for the future of work,” Fuchs said.

Technology has also enhanced how they operate as a school. “AI is a game-changer, especially in creating personalised, affordable learning paths,” he said.

While technology cannot replace the interaction with a good teacher, AI effectively reduces the student-to-teacher ratio to a one-to-one relationship.

To support the modern learning environment, the school facilities include an eSports arena, fitness centre, learning Hubs, and a multi-sport court.

Unsurprisingly, Centennial Schools offers eSports to let students play video games and familiarise them with the rapidly growing gaming industry.

“This growth industry requires not just players but also developers, managers, content creators, and coders,” he said.

Centennial Schools Sunninghill has built the largest eSports Arena of its kind in Africa, offering 30 individual gaming stations.

It includes exclusive spectator stands within the eSports Arena and 70” TV screens to watch the action.

It also features a lounge area for relaxation and catching up on the latest hints and pro tips, as well as access to the school’s 100 Café for refreshments and food.

The technology-focused approach to learning is gaining popularity, and Centennial Schools Sunninghill is experiencing strong growth.

Next year, Centennial Schools will expand to become a fully integrated intermediate and high school for students from Grade 4 to Grade 12.

In 2027, its Foundation Phase will officially open. This means Centennial Schools Sunninghill will offer a comprehensive education from Grade R to 12.

Photos of Centennial Schools