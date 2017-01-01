Service complaints at new Ster-Kinekor enhanced cinemas

Ster-Kinekor has told MyBroadband it is tracking statistics regarding queue times and other potential issues at its new enhanced cinemas around South Africa.

This follows complaints from cinemagoers regarding queue times and the self-service terminals at Ster-Kinekor’s new theatres.

The new Ster-Kinekor cinemas in complexes such as Eastgate and Mall of Africa let you buy snacks while booking tickets with your bank card.

In theory, removing the verbal ordering and payment steps is meant to speed up queues at concession stands.

However, several cinemagoers have reported experiencing the opposite – they spend more time in queues.

“At Ster-Kinekor, we appreciate the feedback from our fans and customers,” said the company.

“Our intention is to provide customers with additional self-service facilities that allow them to order tickets and concessions in one seamless transaction.”

“Our on-the-ground team members have been trained to support our customers with the transition.”

The aim is to ensure the least effort on the part of the customer, said Ster-Kinekor.

“Right now, the trend shows that a customer’s second transaction time on the new system is significantly quicker than their first interaction.”

Ster-Kinekor said it has seen an increase in queue times at pilot cinemas as a result of the new system.

However, it found that as customers get used to the system, queue times have improved.