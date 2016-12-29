IEB Matric results 2016 – Where to get them online

IEB matric exam results will be available from midnight tonight, 29 December 2016.

Students can access their results via the IEB website by submitting their exam number and date of birth.

Results will also be available from individual schools.

Students who registered to receive their results by SMS and provided the IEB with their cellphone number before 20 December will also have their results sent to them.

The Department of Education is set to release public school matric results on 5 January 2017.

