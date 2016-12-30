Matric pass rate will be better than 2015 – Report

The 2016 matric pass rate will be around 1.9 percentage points higher than last year, or 72.6%, sources told the Sunday Times.

News of the improved pass rate comes after examinations authority Umalusi approved the 2016 results.

The Department of Basic Education confirmed that the pass rate would increase, but declined to give a percentage.

According to the report, the improvement is a reflection of a stable year in South Africa’s basic education system.

It said the only major disruptions were a protest in Vuwani, Limpopo – which shut down schools for months – and an exam paper leak in Limpopo.

The top-performing provinces, in order, are expected to be: Free State, Western Cape, and Gauteng.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga’s pass rates will decrease.

The Sunday Times reported that the protest could not be blamed for Limpopo’s lower pass rate, as only 2,000 students were affected.

Now read: Where to register to get your 2016 matric results