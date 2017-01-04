Incredible photos of massive fires in Somerset West

Areas in Somerset West are being evacuated after wildfires damaged several homes in the area.

The fires have been raging since Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the fires were believed to be under control, but afternoon winds fuelled the blaze.

Trevor Wyborn from the Wilderness Search and Rescue said that the neighbourhood watches of Strand and Somerset West have been activated to assist with evacuations in the region.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne told News24 that helicopters had to be withdrawn due to the high winds and turbulence near the mountains.

The N2 has also been closed to all traffic.

Justin Sullivan of Sullivan Photography is at the scene of the fires and has captured incredible photos of the blaze.

The photos are posted below and have been used with his permission. More photos are available on his Facebook page.

Additional reporting by News24