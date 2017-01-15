Problems with the SA Post Office – here’s who you can contact

15 January 2017

The SA Post Office will activate 10 new email addresses from tomorrow, with the aim of resolving customer complaints and issues.

An advertisement in local newspapers stated that the email addresses will “be active and staffed as from Monday, 16 January 2017”.

“Your Post Office is serious about customer queries,” stated the ad.

“Send us an email, set out the problem, we will get it sorted!” All emails will be logged, tracked, and actioned, it said.

The new email addresses are listed below.

SA Post Office Addresses
Query Email Address
International Parcels [email protected]
Local Parcels [email protected]
Mail Delivery [email protected]
Branch Network [email protected]
System Offline [email protected]
Postboxes [email protected]
Postbank [email protected]
Customer Service Centre [email protected]
Car Licence and Account Payments [email protected]
Compliments [email protected]

