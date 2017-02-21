Using UberEATS to order lunch in Johannesburg

Using the UberEATS app, anyone with an Android or iOS smartphone can order meals from their favourite restaurants and have them delivered to their door.

The app consolidates a growing catalogue of restaurants into one interface, allowing you to browse menus and choose a variety of meal options.

UberEATS works similarly to the Uber app, with drivers picking up the food from the restaurant and dropping it off at a chosen location.

Users are required to create an account and link a credit card for automatic payment, with existing Uber users able to login with their existing credentials.

The app currently operates in certain areas in Gauteng and Cape Town. The coverage map below was captured at the time of writing the article.

When entering a delivery address into the app, you are shown a selection of restaurants nearby – along with an estimated delivery time.

You can browse popular UberEATS restaurants and nearby locations, or filter restaurants according to cuisine.

Once you’ve selected a restaurant, you are able to browse its menu in the app.

Ordering a meal

I was quite hungry after spending an extended amount of time browsing the meal options available (and taking notes for this article), and opted to order a cheese and bacon burger from JB’s Corner in Sandton City.

All meal specifications are handled within the app, allowing you to choose everything from the weight of the beef patty to the preference of side.

Once you have selected your meal preferences, you add the food to your cart. You can then add more items, or order your meal.

On the checkout screen, you can view the price of your order along with any discounts you have applied.

I previously referred somebody to install and use the app and had earned a R90 discount on my order, bringing my total to R33.

Checking out will confirm your order and allow you to track its progress from the kitchen to your home.

The tracking screen notifies you when the restaurant has confirmed your order, when your food is being prepared, and when the UberEATS driver is on their way.

Once the UberEATS driver has picked up your food, you can track them as they deliver the meal – similar to how Uber riders track their driver.

My food arrived around 55 minutes after I ordered it, and the automatic payment through the app meant I didn’t need to worry about having cash on hand to pay for the delivery.

The burger was just as good as I would expect from dining at the restaurant and my order was saved on the app, making it easy to order the same meal again.

Now read: UberEATS launches in Cape Town