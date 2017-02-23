South African short film wins international Sci-Fi award

Tears in the Rain – the locally shot short film – has picked up one of the major awards from the SciFi Underground Film Fest which took place in Munich recently.

The 11-minute film – a stylistic homage to the 1982 Ridley Scott classic film Blade Runner – received the Best Acting Award for the two cast members – Sean Cameron Michael and Russel Savadier.

“I am truly honoured to share an award with the legendary Russel Savadier. Actors are driven by passion and good storytelling, not winning awards, so all kudos must go to Chris Harvey and his team for their relentless dedication. I could not be prouder to represent South African filmmaking on a global scale,” says Cameron Michael.

Savadier adds, “I’m absolutely thrilled. What a wonderful honour – and a real tribute to the extraordinary passion of director Chris Harvey who has worked tirelessly to make sure that the film saw the light of day.”

Produced on a minuscule budget of only R20 000 and filmed in South Africa in just two days, Tears in the Rain has been a five year labour of love and hard work for writer/director Christopher Grant Harvey.

“The Tears team is very proud of the ambassadors for the film – Sean Cameron Michael and Russel Savadier. Without their heart and soul, the film would not stand out as well as it has,” says Harvey.

Harvey, along with producer Andrew Eric Macdonald, has entered Tears in the Rain in a number of film festivals, including the Jozi Film Fest, the London Independent Film Awards, the Boston Sci-Fi Film Fest, the Philip K Dick Science Fiction Film Festival and the LA Film Festival.

News24

