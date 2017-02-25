I was treated to a chef’s table at Time Square and it was amazing

Sun International recently invited journalists to visit Time Square, the new casino it is building at Menlyn Maine in Pretoria.

Along with a tour of the casino floor that was under construction, with a focus on the tech being used in the games, we were introduced to the managers responsible for various aspects of the casino – before being ushered into the kitchen.

There we met the kitchen staff, who were introduced by group executive chef Ronald Ramsamy.

What followed was an amazing five-course meal, courtesy of Sun International.

Time Square under construction

Menlyn Maine was still very much a construction site during our visit.

Artist’s impression

Time Square kitchen staff

Group executive chef Ronald Ramsamy introduces the Time Square kitchen team.

The menu

Attendees were given customised wooden boards, with the menu printed on the reverse side.

First course, by chef Ronald Ramsamy

Foie gras, dark chocolate, cucumber, and hazelnut. Paired with Louis XIII cognac.

Second course, by chef Ramon Gouws

Salmon, dulse, avocado, cucumber, sesame, soy, and chilli. Paired with a 2009 Louis Roederer Cristal.

Third course, by chef Adrian Vaughan

Black angus beef, young vegetables, madeira, and truffle. Paired with a 2015 De Grendel Shiraz.

Pre-dessert, by chef Chester Graham

White wine maas, cranberry, blood orange, and chocolate. Paired with a 2016 Cederberg Sustainable Rosé.

Dessert, by chef Sean Mann

Six shades darker, paired with a 2010 Ken Forrester Noble T.

Now read: Favourite fast food of South African techies